Ericaism: Live A Life They’ll Talk About

Have you ever met someone that doesn’t believe in God? Erica Campbell spoke about being a Jesus lover and doesn’t try to down anyone that doesn’t believe.

She mentioned that as believers it’s our job to spread the word of God. Erica also talked about how just because you aren’t a believer doesn’t mean your life if falling apart, it just means that they’re disconnected from the creator.

Nevertheless, Erica sometimes is around people that don’t believe and like to ask her questions. Erica views this as an opportunity to talk about the love of God.

She said, “Operate as lights in a dark world.”

