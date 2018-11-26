CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Earnest Pugh Lands New Radio Show

via GospelGoodies.com:

Looks like Earnest Pugh is taking his talents to radio! The award-winning gospel singer and military vet just inked a deal with Richmond, Virginia’s 105.3 FM The Choice (WQCN) where he’ll serve as a weekend radio host.

Pugh’s new show, “On the Couch with Dr. Pugh at the Worship Leader’s Lounge” which launched on November 25, is slated to air Saturdays at 1 p.m. EST with a 5 p.m. EST rebroadcast on Sundays. Joining him are James Johnson (up-and-coming artist) and Keith Williams (music industry executive).

“I have been a worship leader since I was 18 years old,” Pugh says. “I’ve worked in that capacity at several large churches and now, I feel compelled to impart the lessons of my experiences, good and bad, to a new generation of worship leaders, sound engineers and others who work in church musical ministry through The Worship Leader’s Lounge.”

Congrats on the expansion, sir!

