CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Why Diddy Chose Faith Evans To Perform At Kim Porter’s Funeral

Porter's family was remembering her as "the epitome of kindness and grace."

11 reads
Leave a comment
'Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20'

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Plans for Kim Porter’s funeral seemed to be all set in the hours before her homegoing services were scheduled to be held in the model and actress’ Georgia hometown on Saturday. More details about the ceremony were being revealed in the lead-up, including attendees such as Faith Evans, who was reportedly tapped to perform at the funeral.

And while it was a safe bet that Faith and Porter at least crossed paths and at most knew each other, the Grammy Award-winning singer may not have been the first person fans imagined might sing at the funeral. After all, according to reports, Faith wasn’t even in attendance at the somber celebration of Porter’s life in California this past Sunday. But once TMZ reported the reason why Sean “Diddy” Combs — who has described himself and Porter as “soulmates” — chose Faith to perform, it suddenly made a lot more sense.

“Faith has a unique connection to Diddy,” the celebrity news website wrote on Thursday. “When Biggie died Diddy was a huge source of comfort to Faith … now she’s returning the gesture.”

Faith was also signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records following the death of her husband, Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls. That loss was also devastating to Diddy, who was reportedly still unsure whether he’d deliver the eulogy at Porter’s funeral because how “distraught” he is.

USA P. Diddy Birthday Ball

Source: Rich Lee – PA Images / Getty

Porter’s family remembered her as “the epitome of kindness and grace,” according to a statement released to the Associated Press on Friday:

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met who’s soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better. She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

Porter, 47, died unexpectedly on Nov. 15. Initial reports pointed to her possibly suffering from pneumonia and flu-like symptoms in the days before her death. However, an autopsy performed last weekend did not reveal any certain cause of death, which was “deferred pending additional tests.” An official determination for what caused Porter to die “may take weeks.”

Porter’s grandmother offered a glimpse into what happened in the days before her death.

“She told me she felt better and that the doctor had been to her house and he gave her an antibiotic,” Lila Mae Star reportedly said last weekend while recalling a recent conversation with her granddaughter.

Her oldest son, Quincy, described himself in part as “broken.”

Porter’s death sent shock waves across social media and especially resonated with fans of Diddy, who had three biological children together. The couple raised Quincy together.

'The Holiday Calendar' Special Screening Los Angeles

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Other details about the funeral include Bishop T.D. Jakes leading the service in Columbus, Georgia, where Porter grew up and her mother is buried. A Black-owned funeral home was conducting the ceremony at Cascade Hills Church beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

While Diddy was contemplating delivering the eulogy, his sadness was apparent through a series of social media posts, including one where he described the extent of his relationship with Porter.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much,” he wrote on Instagram. “Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates.”

SEE ALSO:

Kim Porter’s Family Breaks Silence After Her Tragic Death

‘Forever My Lady’: Jodeci’s Iconic R&B Slow Jams Was About Kim Porter

'The Holiday Calendar' Special Screening Los Angeles

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

12 photos Launch gallery

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

Continue reading Kim Porter’s Life In Photos

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

People are still in shock about the sudden death of model, actress and mother to three of Sean "Diddy" Combs' kids, Kim Porter. The 47-year-old was reportedly found dead in her Toluca Lake, California, home on Thursday, according to Variety. The cause of death is not known at this time. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Porter and Diddy dated from 1994 to 2007. Their son, Christian Combs, was born in 1998. They also have twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila, 12. Porter has another son, Quincy, from her relationship with singer Al B. Sure! In honor of Kim Porter, see her life in photos.

Why Diddy Chose Faith Evans To Perform At Kim Porter’s Funeral was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 4 days ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 2 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 2 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 3 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 4 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 4 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 months ago
09.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close