Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard & J. Drew Release “A Karew Family Christmas” Album

Gospel fans get ready because Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard and J. Drew Sheard are releasing a Christmas album for your listening pleasure. Fans can get their hands on “J. Drew Presents…A Karew Family Christmas,” this Thanksgiving holiday to help add a soundtrack while decorating their homes.

With this album comes six brand new songs, which were all produced by, J. Drew. On Thanksgiving day it will be available at all major digital music retailers.

“J. Drew Presents…A Karew Family Christmas” track-listing is as follows:

Merry Little Christmas (Feat. J. Drew)

Family Holiday (Feat. J. Drew & Kierra Sheard)

Christmas Cheers (feat. J. Drew & Adia)

Family and You (feat. J. Drew)

You (feat. J. Drew & Karen Clark Sheard)

Holiday Party (feat. J. Drew)

See photos of Kierra & J. Drew Sheard below!

