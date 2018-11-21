CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Oprah At Home With Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade And Their New Baby Kaavia James

1 reads
Leave a comment

Gabrielle Union has been sharing the joys of new motherhood on social media and her fans are here for every moment of it.

The actress wants to be sure y’all aren’t out here butchering her daughter’s name, so she took to Instagram on Sunday to clear up one thing about baby Kaavia James — how to correctly pronounce her name.

“Just greazzzy and happy. That is all,” she beamed in a photo of her and her baby. “@KaaviaJames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James.”

Kaavia was born earlier this month via surrogate and has her own social media account with over 147,000 followers.

“We wanted to include my family in her name so the ‘James’ is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather,” she added. “Union is her middle name. I’ve waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there.”

Union and her NBA star hubby Dwayne Wade introduced Kaavia to media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed the couple at their Los Angeles home for an episode of her show on OWN Network.

Gabby posted an image of them together on Instagram, along with the caption:

“From the Bottle to the Bassinet… No New Friends. Crew. Tight… So excited to share what we have been working on with @oprah & @kaaviajames ..Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby”

Oprah’s show airs December 8 at 8PM ET/PT on OWN Network.

The Wades Are So In Love With Their Baby Girl

6 photos Launch gallery

The Wades Are So In Love With Their Baby Girl

Continue reading The Wades Are So In Love With Their Baby Girl

The Wades Are So In Love With Their Baby Girl

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Oprah At Home With Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade And Their New Baby Kaavia James was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 1 week ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 2 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 4 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 4 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 months ago
09.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close