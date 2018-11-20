Tauren Wells On How The Inspiration Of “Known” Tells A Story Of How We Can Get Caught Up In Our Image [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 11.20.18
Tauren Wells is known to many fans as a Christian rock star. This year he took home four Dove Awards for Best New Artist, Pop/Contemporary Album and more.

His new single “Known” is very close to him and mentioned that although many of us don’t admit it we can all get caught up in propping up our image. The thing that is so important to remember is despite how bad or good our image is God continues to love us for the person we are.

Tauren spoke some powerful words and said, “He didn’t die for my image, he died for who I really am.”

With this song he projects a message of truth that we all should listen to.

Nevertheless, if you didn’t know Tauren loves to sing the word of God to all that want to hear it. At a very young age he was influenced by his pastor to follow his dreams as a gospel artist and years later started a band.

Lastly, Tauren does almost 200 shows a year and loves the fact that he can use his talents to influence the youth.

 

