GRIFF’s Prayer: Men Coloring Their Gray Hairs [VIDEO]

| 11.19.18
GRIFF was in Atlanta and realized their are a lot of men walking around with no gray hairs. He mentioned that sometimes you just have to let it be.

GRIFF spoke about how men are going into salons to get it done and in the future will be sitting under the dryer to make sure they don’t have a single gray hair. He also mentioned that men can’t walk around with the 32-year-old face forever.

GRIFF has embraced all of his gray hairs and as of now he has more gray than black hairs. Men don’t worry about coloring it anymore and just let it be.

