GRIFF was in Atlanta and realized their are a lot of men walking around with no gray hairs. He mentioned that sometimes you just have to let it be.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
GRIFF spoke about how men are going into salons to get it done and in the future will be sitting under the dryer to make sure they don’t have a single gray hair. He also mentioned that men can’t walk around with the 32-year-old face forever.
SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: Breaking Free From Situations You Can’t Change [VIDEO]
GRIFF has embraced all of his gray hairs and as of now he has more gray than black hairs. Men don’t worry about coloring it anymore and just let it be.
Make sure you check out photos of GRIFF below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Deitrick Haddon Criticized For R&B Christmas Song [VIDEO]
- Jordin Sparks On How She Deals With “Slick Comments” About Her Son: “I Never Understood People Who Can Say Stuff About Kids”
- David & Tamela Mann Encourage Couples To Be Open & Transparent In Their Relationship [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
1. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 1 of 10
2. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 10
3. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 10
4. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 4 of 10
5. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 10
6. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 10
7. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 7 of 10
8. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 8 of 10
9. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 10
10. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 10 of 10
GRIFF’s Prayer: Men Coloring Their Gray Hairs [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com