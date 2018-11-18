CLOSE
Diddy On The Loss Of Kim Porter: “We Were More Than Soulmates”

77th Academy Awards - Kodak Theatre

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

Days after the tragic loss of Kim Porter, Diddy has finally spoken publicly about one of hip-hop’s greatest muses and beloved figures.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” Diddy wrote. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH*T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love 🖤

Diddy and Porter had three children together, four if you count the duo raising Quincy Brown, Porter’s son from singer Al B. Sure. The model and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop documentary producer was found dead in her Los Angeles area home on Thursday. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

