The legendary Clark Sisters are getting a biopic.

The group confirmed on their Instagram page saying that the film will be titled You Brought The Sunshine: The Story of The Clark Sisters. Even more amazing? Three black women, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige are set to produce the film.

There’s no word on who has been cast for the film but it is believed that the film is set to air on Lifetime.

The legendary gospel group consists of sisters Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Jacky Clark-Chisholm and Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark-Terrell. They’re considered gospel music pioneers and are one of the first gospel acts to transition into mainstream music with a general impact on not just gospel but Black music.

Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott And Mary J. Blige To Produce Biopic Film On The Clark Sisters was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: