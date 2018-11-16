CLOSE
Pastor Victor Couzens Wanted For Aggravated Harassment

POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

Megachurch Pastor Victor Couzens is currently wanted for aggravated harassment. According to The Christian Post, Couzens is the pastor of the 5,000-member Inspirational Bible Church in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner said, “Victor Couzens is wanted for aggravated harassment which took place on October 23rd. There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”

Moreover the announcement came nearly two weeks right after the NYPD confirmed that a 30-year-old model named Andrea Garrison filed a complaint stating that she was allegedly threatened if she didn’t recant certain claims of having a sexual relationship with Couzens. She is just one of several woman that has spoken out publicly about not only having a relationship, but also claiming Couzens made explicit videos without their consent.

Garrison said, “I feel like, at this point, it’s no longer what he did to me, what he did to the other women. It’s no longer about that. It’s about the fact that the Church allows this. That the Church is OK with this. The Church is OK with sending threats to people who are just trying to expose something that’s bad happening. I’m tired of this type of stuff being swept under the rug and I’m tired of being hushed when all this could have been avoided with him just keeping it real.”

Lastly, people are calling for Couzens to step down from his position and he has yet to speak out since being wanted by the police. We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

Pastor Victor Couzens Wanted For Aggravated Harassment was originally published on getuperica.com

