How Pastor Marvin Winans Is Creating A Space For Men & Women To Work Together [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 11.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Pastor Marvin Winans for years has reached fans through his music and by preaching the word of God. At his church he continues to create events that allow for teachable moments.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Moreover this upcoming weekend Winans is having a ‘Power of Unity’ conference where it will focus on men and women working together. Winans believes there aren’t any roles that a man can do or woman can do better.

He said, “We’re better when we’re together.”

Winans also mentioned that at this time we’re in a era of a feminist movement and woman are taking upon roles that people denied them of for a long time. People must recognize that we need each other and recognize that the power of unity is an amazing thing.

Lastly, Erica Campbell asked him about the importance of showing married couple in church. Winans believes it’s very important because it’s an added blessing when it comes to unity. It shows two people working together in a relationship and is a great example to people in the church.

Make sure you see 12 gospel artists who are also pastors below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

How Pastor Marvin Winans Is Creating A Space For Men & Women To Work Together [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 6 days ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 1 week ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close