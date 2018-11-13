Get Up! News Roundup: The Clark Sisters’ Biopic Coming To Lifetime, Bruno Mars Donates 24k Meals & More

The Clark Sisters are one of the most successful gospel groups in history. They’ve lifted our spirits with songs about God and continues to spread his message through music.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Nevertheless fans will now get a closer look about the life of The Clark Sisters in their biopic. Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark Cole, Twinkie Clark and Jacky Clark are headed to Lifetime for this film.

SEE ALSO: Twinkie Clark Shares “Hallelujah” The Stage Play On The Clark Sisters

The movie will be produced by Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige and Queen Latifah. There is no word on who will be in the movie, but we’re pretty excited about this.

Lastly, Bruno Mars just wrapped up his 24K Magic tour and his last stop was in Honolulu. The star during his performance announced that he would be donating 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need in Hawaii and the crowd was pretty happy about it.

See some photos of celebrity siblings below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family 20 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family 1. LisaRaye McCoy is the older half-sister of rapper Da Brat; they share the same father. 1 of 20 2. Meagan and La’Miyah Good 2 of 20 3. jussie and Jurnee Smollett-Bell 3 of 20 4. Tennis Superstars Venus and Serena Williams. 4 of 20 5. Tracie Ellis Ross and Evan Ross are the children of Ms. Diana Ross. 5 of 20 6. Ray-J and Brandy have a close bond that’s been displayed in music, TV, and film. 6 of 20 7. The Braxtons Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towonda and Trina have all gained celeb status. 7 of 20 8. Beyonce and Solange, the power sisters in music, fashion and film. 8 of 20 9. Tahj, Tia and Tamera have been famous since childhood. 9 of 20 10. Pop icon Grace Jones and Bishop Noel Jones are siblings. 10 of 20 11. Did you know Nia Long and comedian Sommore are half sisters. 11 of 20 12. Vanessa Williams shares those blue eyes with younger brother Chris. 12 of 20 13. Actors and brothers Steve and Wood Harris. 13 of 20 14. The famous music family includes Janet, Tito, Michael, Marlon, Jackie & Jermaine 14 of 20 15. Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen are sisters. 15 of 20 16. The Wayans Bros: Dwayne, Keenan Ivory, Kim, Damon, Marlon, and Shawn. 16 of 20 17. Funny guys Eddie and Charlie Murphy are brothers. 17 of 20 18. Funny men Chris Rock and Tony Rock, don’t you see the resemblance? 18 of 20 19. The talented DeBarge family has been plagued with drugs, crime & death. 19 of 20 20. Brothers Rev Run, Russell and Danny Simmons. 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

Get Up! News Roundup: The Clark Sisters’ Biopic Coming To Lifetime, Bruno Mars Donates 24k Meals & More was originally published on getuperica.com