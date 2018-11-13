Get Up! News Roundup: The Clark Sisters’ Biopic Coming To Lifetime, Bruno Mars Donates 24k Meals & More

| 11.13.18
The Clark Sisters are one of the most successful gospel groups in history. They’ve lifted our spirits with songs about God and continues to spread his message through music.

Nevertheless fans will now get a closer look about the life of The Clark Sisters in their biopic. Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark Cole, Twinkie Clark and Jacky Clark are headed to Lifetime for this film.

The movie will be produced by Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige and Queen Latifah. There is no word on who will be in the movie, but we’re pretty excited about this.

Lastly, Bruno Mars just wrapped up his 24K Magic tour and his last stop was in Honolulu. The star during his performance announced that he would be donating 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need in Hawaii and the crowd was pretty happy about it.

was originally published on getuperica.com

