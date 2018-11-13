CLOSE
Does Quitting Social Media Make You Happier ?{POLL}

Twitter suspends thousands of accounts for pro-terrorism and violence contents

Do you find yourself scrolling through social media feeds while watching TV, sitting on the doctor’s office, or sipping coffee in a cafe?

Could cutting back on social media make you happier?

The answer appears to be yes! Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that limiting time on social media lead to a reduction in feelings of loneliness and depression.

Do you agree with the research findings? Do you think that by decreasing our interaction with the virtual world can improve the quality of our lives?

