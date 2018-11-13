School Delays Due To Weather

Flooding due to heavy rain across much of Central North Carolina has caused some of our local schools to delay opening this morning.

Roads like Cleveland Drive in Chapel Hill are seeing heavy flooding and standing water, causing them to close. Capital Boulevard in Raleigh is closed from Peace Street and Wade Avenue.

Flooding also caused Durham Public Schools to operate on a 2-hour delay.North of I-40 on Creedmoor Road is closed after a tree that fell early Tuesday.

List of local school delays:

Carter Community School (Durham) – Opening 2 hours late.

Durham Public Schools (Durham) – Opening 2 hours late.

Healthy Start Academy Elementary (Durham) – 2 Hour Delay.

Person County Schools – 2 Hour Delay.

Roxboro Community School (Person) – Opening 2 hours late.

source: ABC11

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: