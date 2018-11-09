Non Profit Helps NC Residents Get ID’s To Vote

This election, North Carolina approved an amendment to the state Constitution requiring photo ID to vote. The major concern of many not having the proper photo ID to vote has prompted a non profit group in LA to help get the tens of thousands of North Carolinians who don’t have an ID, the identification they’ll need to cast a ballot.

Kat Calvin, the founder of Spread the Vote, launched the effort that is quickly flooding the growing number of states that have added photo ID requirements to vote.

NC State Board of Elections and DMV estimate 218,000 North Carolinians have no DMV-issued photo ID.

Read more at ABC11.com

