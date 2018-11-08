Anita Wilson’s music is inspiring, motivating and will make you put songs on repeat. Her new song “He Will,” is all about God helping you through all the tough times.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Every time she sang the song it made her think of different visuals for the video. She could see her family and friends at a party having game night, but remembering to wake up for church in the morning. The visual for the song is inspired by the movie “House Party.”

SEE ALSO: Anita Wilson Takes Back To The 90’s In Video For “He Will” [VIDEO]

Moreover, this song like many others gives hope to people during tough moments of their life. She mentioned while meeting different fans so many of them share their testimonies of how her music has helped them. One of the stories she spoke about was a daughter whose father had multiple strokes.

While in the hospital the daughter would play “Vintage Worship” and it was the only thing that kept him at peace.

Nevertheless, it makes Anita feel so blessed that her music can be life changing for fans. Next year she looks forward to doing a live concert series and sharing more special moments with people that love gospel music.

Watch the music video for “He Will” below!

Check out photos of gospel singers who went from singing background to going solo below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Anita Wilson Shares How Her Music Helped A Man That Had Multiple Strokes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com