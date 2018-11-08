Anita Wilson Shares How Her Music Helped A Man That Had Multiple Strokes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 11.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Anita Wilson’s music is inspiring, motivating and will make you put songs on repeat. Her new song “He Will,” is all about God helping you through all the tough times.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Every time she sang the song it made her think of different visuals for the video. She could see her family and friends at a party having game night, but remembering to wake up for church in the morning. The visual for the song is inspired by the movie “House Party.”

SEE ALSO: Anita Wilson Takes Back To The 90’s In Video For “He Will” [VIDEO]

Moreover, this song like many others gives hope to people during tough moments of their life. She mentioned while meeting different fans so many of them share their testimonies of how her music has helped them. One of the stories she spoke about was a daughter whose father had multiple strokes.

While in the hospital the daughter would play “Vintage Worship” and it was the only thing that kept him at peace.

Nevertheless, it makes Anita feel so blessed that her music can be life changing for fans. Next year she looks forward to doing a live concert series and sharing more special moments with people that love gospel music.

Watch the music video for “He Will” below!

Check out photos of  gospel singers who went from singing background to going solo below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

Continue reading 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

Anita Wilson Shares How Her Music Helped A Man That Had Multiple Strokes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 11 hours ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 3 days ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close