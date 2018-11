via Bossip.com:

According to NYDailyNews, a Los Angeles man is wanted for a hate crime by the LAPD after assaulting multiple orthodox Jewish women by snatching off their wigs in public.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It is believed that the man first struck on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur on September 19. The 25-30 years old is said to have followed a woman in North Hollywood. Upon realizing that she was being followed, the man took off her wig, smiled, handed it back to her, and walked away calmly.

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? LAPD seeks hate crime suspect accused of snatching wigs from heads of multiple Orthodox Jewish women in North Hollywood https://t.co/ro6Td4diSY pic.twitter.com/LonZWDgiln — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 7, 2018

That same day, another woman was attacked, but for some unknown reason, the man was unable to snatch her wig. This week, the man approached a woman putting equipment into her car. He took off her wig, said “Oh, I’m sorry”, the threw the hair on the ground and strolled away.

LAPD is desperately searching for this guy.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Man Wanted For Hate Crime Of Snatching Jewish Women’s Wigs was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: