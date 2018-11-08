CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Man Wanted For Hate Crime Of Snatching Jewish Women’s Wigs

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cordons remain in place at the scene of a shooting in Haringey, north London, that left a man in his 20s fighting for his life in hospital

Source: WENN.com / WENN

via Bossip.com:

According to NYDailyNews, a Los Angeles man is wanted for a hate crime by the LAPD after assaulting multiple orthodox Jewish women by snatching off their wigs in public.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It is believed that the man first struck on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur on September 19. The 25-30 years old is said to have followed a woman in North Hollywood. Upon realizing that she was being followed, the man took off her wig, smiled, handed it back to her, and walked away calmly.

That same day, another woman was attacked, but for some unknown reason, the man was unable to snatch her wig. This week, the man approached a woman putting equipment into her car. He took off her wig, said “Oh, I’m sorry”, the threw the hair on the ground and strolled away.

LAPD is desperately searching for this guy.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Man Wanted For Hate Crime Of Snatching Jewish Women’s Wigs was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 19 hours ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 4 days ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close