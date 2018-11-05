CLOSE
Ciara’s Advice For Finding Love: “Be Specific And Clear On What You Desire”

Ciara may or may not be what many consider a relationship expert, but she’s been through enough public heartbreak, as well as finding her happily ever after, that when she talks about what it takes to find love, people listen.

In a recent interview with Refinery 29, the 33-year-old wife and mother of two talked about how through even the roughest moments (including being cheated on by a former fiancé after having his child), she never lost her faith in love.

“No matter what I’ve gone through in my life, I’ve always believed and always had faith. The most important thing is believing in love,” she said. “It gives you the courage, the inspiration to keep on pushing forward.”

“Sometimes, you can get discouraged when you feel like, ‘Wow, that was years of my life. What are you doing with your time?’” she added. “But the reality is, time keeps going forward.”

For those who are looking to find their match, as she was just a few years ago, the singer says it’s important to let not only other people, but also yourself know what exactly it is you are looking for, and to take your time finding it.

“Be patient for the right moment, you don’t want to rush love,” she said. “Be specific and clear on what you desire. When we become clear, we make better decisions versus listening to the first words somebody tells you. It always sounds good in the beginning, but what are they actually saying?”

And for the record, Ciara has taken her own advice. She said in 2016 that she specifically asked for “a God-fearing man with a very fun spirit who loves kids and would really, truly care for me.” She has that now in husband Russell Wilson and recently said of their relationship, “it’s just really sweet to see him. Sometimes I just sit back and I smile, and he’s looking at me like, ‘What are you smiling for?’ ‘Oh, for so many reasons.’”

