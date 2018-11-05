Faith Walking: Shout Out To The Dreamers [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell has a special shout out for everyone that is going after their dreams! A lot requires to go after your dreams, but as long as you don’t give up you can obtain it. Erica mentioned that while trying to go after your dreams everyone won’t be there for you or cheer you on.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She spoke about being persistent, patient and pray. Erica doesn’t want you to stop along the way because of challenges and just know that God is there right by your side.

Erica said, “Victories is gained when you reach the destination.”

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Put Yourself On The Receiving Plan For God’s Blessings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This journey won’t be easy, but you can push through it all to get to your dreams. Erica mentioned that she’s rooting for everyone and continue to be dream seekers. “Go get your blessing!”

Make sure you check out some photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Faith Walking: Shout Out To The Dreamers [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 5 hours ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 1 week ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 1 week ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close