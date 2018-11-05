Faith Walking: Shout Out To The Dreamers [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell has a special shout out for everyone that is going after their dreams! A lot requires to go after your dreams, but as long as you don’t give up you can obtain it. Erica mentioned that while trying to go after your dreams everyone won’t be there for you or cheer you on.

She spoke about being persistent, patient and pray. Erica doesn’t want you to stop along the way because of challenges and just know that God is there right by your side.

Erica said, “Victories is gained when you reach the destination.”

This journey won’t be easy, but you can push through it all to get to your dreams. Erica mentioned that she’s rooting for everyone and continue to be dream seekers. “Go get your blessing!”

Make sure you check out some photos of Erica Campbell below!

