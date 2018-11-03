[WATCH] Vinson Smith Inspires The Queen City With His Extraordinary Weight Loss

Radio One Exclusive
| 11.03.18
Vinson Smith at one point in his life was 500 lbs before he decided to take control of his life on go on an extraordinary weight loss journey of losing over half of body weight. Smith is now a strong and healthy 225 lbs and owner of his own Personal Trainer business. Community Voices Host Ron Holland dives more into his story and how he inspires the residents of the Queen City along the way.

Listen to Ron Holland every weekend on Praise 100.9 and our sister station 105.3 Old School + R&B!

