Valerie Jarrett: “This Is One Of The Most Important Elections In Our Lifetime” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Valerie Jarrett served as the senior advisor to President Barack Obama for several years and is currently helping to get people out to vote. While on, “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” she discussed Michelle Obama’s, “When We All Vote” initiative. The purpose of this new initiative is to change the culture around voting.

Jarrett mentioned that she can’t believe some people don’t want to vote after everything that’s happening within our government.

She said, “This is one of the most important elections in our lifetime.”

Moreover, “When We All Vote,” will be doing a Facebook Live Telethon not to raise money, but awareness around voting. She’s encouraging everyone to exercise their right to fix the agenda. Make sure you go out on Tuesday, November 6th to vote!

