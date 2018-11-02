Ericaism: Try To Understand Where It’s Coming From [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.02.18
Do you ever ask people, how are they doing? Erica Campbell reflected on how sometimes people are going through so much and are always ready to attack, but we never asked what’s going on with them. Sometimes those people tend to get defensive and angry. We might not realize that they’re suffering from brokenness.

She’s encouraging you to be understanding and try to see where it’s coming from. Sit back for a moment and ask them about what’s going on and maybe try to help them.

Instead of us being there for one another sometimes we’re quick to judge. Take a moment to care and be more understanding.

Ericaism: Try To Understand Where It's Coming From [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

