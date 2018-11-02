The producers of “War Room,” are back with the new film “Overcomer.” This film is all about discovering your identity, holding on to your values as well as overcoming certain circumstances. The Kendrick Brothers released the trailer for this movie and it will leave fans inspired.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Furthermore, this film tells the story of a coach and his basketball team that receives unexpected news. In the movie other things happen with him, as well as a young lady he meets, which leads him to praying and having a relationship with God.

SEE ALSO: Steph Curry To Produce Christian Movie ‘Breakthrough’

Stephen Kendrick not only loves the theme of the movie, but also the location it was shot at. He said, “We are glad to have filmed this new feature in the charming and beautiful city of Columbus, Georgia. We felt so welcome and truly appreciate the many businesses, schools and loving pastors and churches who came alongside us to support our efforts.”

“Overcomer” is set to be released in theaters on August 23rd of 2019. Watch the trailer below and make sure you go and support this movie!

Make sure you check out other faith-based films below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Trailer For Faith-Based Movie ‘Overcomer’ Released [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com