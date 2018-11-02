iVote [VIDEO]

​<script src="//w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/scripts/anvload.js"></script><div id="anvato_4521609_3493192918"></div> <script> document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() { var pInstance = "anvato_4521609_3493192918"; AnvatoPlayer(pInstance).init({"accessKey":"bK9Zk4OERLN6ZfLgx2UOgSeojnjQ02eV","video":4521609,"token":"VD_JSb-Fp-y0hjlDjJa2CrjYe4f_DxngVVNK2QbRI5g~Mn4wfg","mcp":"ANV","is_mobile":"[[IS_MOBILE]]","pInstance":"anvato_4521609_3493192918","width":"100%","autoplay":true,"playerTitle":"TheLightNC Main Player","playerId":"4521609","analyticsId":"r1digital-c38c3485","trackTimePeriod":"1","plugins":{"dfp":{"clientSide":{"adTagUrl":"https:\/\/pubads.g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/ads?sz=602x400&iu=\/4052\/r1.ra.ral.wnnl\/videopreroll&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&description_url=thelightnc.com&correlator=[timestamp]&cmsid=2461249&vid=ANV_ANV_[[VIDEO_ID]]","keyValues":{"postID":9720757,"Test":"production","category":"get-up-erica","tag":"","startTimeout":2},"fullAdClickableOnMobile":true}},"moat":{"clientSide":{"partnerCode":"ionedigitalimasdk850876205090"}}}});AnvatoPlayer(pInstance).on( "ready", function( instance ) { ione3.callIris({"accessKey":"bK9Zk4OERLN6ZfLgx2UOgSeojnjQ02eV","video":4521609,"token":"VD_JSb-Fp-y0hjlDjJa2CrjYe4f_DxngVVNK2QbRI5g~Mn4wfg","mcp":"ANV","is_mobile":"[[IS_MOBILE]]","pInstance":"anvato_4521609_3493192918","width":"100%","autoplay":true,"playerTitle":"TheLightNC Main Player","playerId":"4521609","analyticsId":"r1digital-c38c3485","trackTimePeriod":"1","plugins":{"dfp":{"clientSide":{"adTagUrl":"https:\/\/pubads.g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/ads?sz=602x400&iu=\/4052\/r1.ra.ral.wnnl\/videopreroll&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&description_url=thelightnc.com&correlator=[timestamp]&cmsid=2461249&vid=ANV_ANV_[[VIDEO_ID]]","keyValues":{"postID":9720757,"Test":"production","category":"get-up-erica","tag":"","startTimeout":2},"fullAdClickableOnMobile":true}},"moat":{"clientSide":{"partnerCode":"ionedigitalimasdk850876205090"}}}}); }); }); </script>

On Tuesday, November 6th we exercise our right to vote. Remember your vote not only matters for you, but for generations of the past and present! See you at the polls!

Make sure you check out 25 Black women running for office below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://getuperica.com” id=”107225″ overlay=”true”]

[ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=getuperica height=”260″]

#iVote [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com