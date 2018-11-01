Faith Walking: Seek Information, Find Information [VIDEO]

When you want information do you go research it for yourself or do you just ask someone? Erica Campbell spoke about how some people gain information by just getting it from someone. We live in the times of social media and instead of looking into a particular story to find out if it’s true or not we go with what they said.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica mentioned that after a while you can find yourself, “Strong and wrong.”

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Put Yourself On The Receiving Plan For God’s Blessings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Moreover, she then spoke about Matthew 7:7, which talks about the quest to find knowledge. You could be looking for information about parenting, marriage or anything else like that, but you have to be willing to put time and effort into it. Erica also mentioned that through your research it helps you with growth.

Erica stated that when finding out more it should fill you with joy, especially when going to share what you’ve learned. Remember that this information will help you through life.

See more beautiful photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 1 of 21 2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 2 of 21 3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 3 of 21 4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 4 of 21 5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 5 of 21 6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 6 of 21 7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 7 of 21 8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 8 of 21 9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 9 of 21 10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 10 of 21 11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 11 of 21 12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 12 of 21 13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 13 of 21 14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 14 of 21 15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 15 of 21 16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 16 of 21 17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 17 of 21 18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 18 of 21 19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 19 of 21 20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 20 of 21 21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Faith Walking: Seek Information, Find Information [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com