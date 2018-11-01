Faith Walking: Seek Information, Find Information [VIDEO]

| 11.01.18
When you want information do you go research it for yourself or do you just ask someone? Erica Campbell spoke about how some people gain information by just getting it from someone. We live in the times of social media and instead of looking into a particular story to find out if it’s true or not we go with what they said.

Erica mentioned that after a while you can find yourself, “Strong and wrong.”

Moreover, she then spoke about Matthew 7:7, which talks about the quest to find knowledge. You could be looking for information about parenting, marriage or anything else like that, but you have to be willing to put time and effort into it. Erica also mentioned that through your research it helps you with growth.

Erica stated that when finding out more it should fill you with joy, especially when going to share what you’ve learned. Remember that this information will help you through life.

