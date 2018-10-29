We’re only days away from Election Day and Michelle Obama is doing everything in her power to encourage everyone to vote. The former first lady has already traveled around the United States giving speeches and endorsing certain candidates, but she has another message she wants us to follow.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In a detailed message she said, “Find 5 people and do whatever it takes to get them to the polls.”

SEE ALSO: Michelle Obama Announces Global Girls Alliance [Video]

These 5 people can consist of friends, family, church friends and others. Michelle mentioned that this voting squad you create is so important.

In other voting news, the NAACP has received a number of complaints of people saying that the person they voted for in the beginning of the ballot wasn’t who was at the end. In certain states such as Georgia and Texas this is becoming a huge issue and you must make sure the candidate you choose is correct at the end of the ballot.

SEE ALSO: Angela Rye On Voting: “It’s One Freedom Of Power Where We’re All Equal” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Lastly, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, “Red Table Talk,” show started of with a bang for it’s second season. Will Smith joined his wife, mother-in-law and daughter to discuss how he got Jada. He admitted to knowing even when he was married that he wanted Jada and fans can get more insight on the story on part-two.

See more photos of Erica Campbell with Michelle Obama below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Michelle Obama Encourages Everyone To Find A Voting Squad [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com