Tekashi 6ix9ine Accepts Jesus Christ At Stop The Violence Event [VIDEO]

Tekashi 6ix9ine is known for being a controversial rapper that has made headlines over fighting, explicit lyrics, bullying and more. Fans might be seeing a change in the rapper after he attended “The Peace Conference: ‘Stop The Violence” in Brooklyn, where he was invited to be the guest of honor by Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead. The Christian Post reports that while there, Tekashi 6ix9ine accepted Jesus Christ and received an award for community service.

Furthermore, during the event sergeants as well as police officers came to the stage and encouraged the rapper to speak out about peace and gun violence.

Whitehead said on Faceboook, “The New Chapter!! The Bishop And @6ix9ine !! He Came To The Church For Prayer And Gave Is [sic] Life To Jesus! Yes @6ix9ine Accepted Jesus Christ As His Lord And Savior! Let’s Celebrate @6ix9ine As We Honor Him !! PEACE CONFERENCE!!! STOP THE VIOLENCE!!”

The service was live streamed and during the event Whitehead grabbed Tekashi 6ix9ine to give him words of encouragement as well as speak about future plans to work together.

He said, “This young man that’s standing next to me, right here, I have his back. I’m his bishop; I’m with him. This young man is going to be working with me with tons of initiatives and we’re going to be doing charity together. And guess what, he’s going to talk to me; he’s going to answer to me as a spiritual advisor. Let me help him change.”

There is no word on whether Tekashi 6ix9ine has begun his journey, but we hope this experience has changed his life.

