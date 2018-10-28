A Black Woman Warned Twitter About The #MAGABomber, Sadly They Ignored Her

What could have been done to prevent the #MAGABomber, Cesar Sayoc, from sending explosives to almost a dozen of Trump’s biggest critics, including Former President Obama, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Senator Kamala Harris?

Apparently, listening to a Black woman.

According to USA Today, Rochelle Ritchie, the former Press Secretary for House Democrats, reported Sayoc to Twitter TWO WEEKS before he was arrested for threatening her life after she appeared on FOX News.

One of the tweets from Sayoc’s account read: “We will see you 4 sure. Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave you home.”

Another one said, “We have nice silent Air boat ride for u here on our land Everglades Swamp .We will see you 4 sure.Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave you home.”

Pretty disturbing…so what did Twitter do? Apparently, not a damn thing.

They wrote her back, letting her know that Sayoc’s tweets did not violate their rules against abusive behavior. On Friday, he was apprehended by the FBI for sending explosives aimed to assassinate politicians and employees of CNN.

Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!! pic.twitter.com/xBY8FMbqnq — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 26, 2018

When Ritchie realized that the man who had been harassing her was the same man who allegedly sent these bombs, she was shocked and later angered by Twitter’s complacency.

She tweeted on Friday (October 26), “Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!!”

Ritchie expressed these same sentiments to USA Today.

“I had reported this to Twitter and they did absolutely nothing about it. What’s abusive behavior? Do I have to be found floating in the Everglades in order for this to be taken seriously? Does a bomb have to go off in order for this to be taken seriously?”

Initially Twitter claimed they couldn’t comment on Ritchie’s complaints or their taking down of Sayoc’s Twitter account because it was “an ongoing law enforcement investigation,” but on Friday evening, they issued an apology for not taking Ritchie’s concerns seriously.

“The tweet clearly violated our rules and should have been removed. We are deeply sorry for the error.”

We are investigating what happened and will continue to work to improve how we handle concerns raised by anyone on Twitter. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 27, 2018

Ritchie also blames President Trump for encouraging his supporters, which Sayoc was, to enact this type of violence and bigotry in our country.

“If I, as a former press secretary for Congress, can try to have some sort of responsible rhetoric when I go on conservative television or left-leaning networks, if I can frame my comments so that it does not create a hostile or volatile situation, then the president should be able to do the same,” Ritchie told USA TODAY.

“Unfortunately, he does not have that same skill set, and this is where we are now, where these people think that this is OK, and it’s absolutely not OK.”

I refuse to give ANY president a pass if their rhetoric has lead to the murder of my own people. Never! — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 28, 2018

Plenty of people took to Twitter to support Ritchie and complain about Twitter’s uneven treatment of abuse against people of color on the social media platform:

A tale of two Twitters. Threats against @RochelleRitchie from bombing suspect only were taken seriously by Twitter after he was taken into custody. This is what Twitter sent her two weeks ago and what they sent her tonight. https://t.co/fcDOrs30nu @jack pic.twitter.com/HiR6pXH59w — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) October 27, 2018

MAGA Bomber: Rochelle Ritchie Tried To Tell You, Twitter https://t.co/69G2O4J8hD pic.twitter.com/zPvKrTjIOM — Dark Matters (@DarkMattersProj) October 28, 2018

Twitter needs to be held accountable for this. So many of us report the threats and hate every single day AND THEY DO NOTHING. @RochelleRitchie reported the #MAGAbomber threatening her this month and they did nothing. https://t.co/qaEGALPVHr — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 26, 2018

This is absolutely unbelievable! They ‘permanently’ banned me for using the word you call a black person who is a sellout that rhymes with spoon, but let this maniac stay on after threatening someone’s life? Praise God you’re safe Rochelle. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 27, 2018

This is why we need an Internet Bill of Rights. Twitter needs to do better. Twitter has a responsibility not just to suspend accounts but to notify law enforcement if their platform is used to make threats. Thank you @RochelleRitchie for speaking out. https://t.co/mdiCzF77Tv — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 26, 2018

Please note: this is specific. The TWEET threatening Rochelle Ritchie should have been removed but this PERSON making the threats would still have been welcome on this platform. #DOBETTER https://t.co/ytmU4WNEuA — LeslieMac 🖤 (@LeslieMac) October 27, 2018

Let’s see if Twitter will actually do better.

