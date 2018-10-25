Serita Jakes Tears Up As Botham Jean’s Mother Talks About Finding Strength After Her Son Was Murdered [VIDEO]

Every year Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class is held to bring women together to talk about God, entrepreneurship and so much more. The conference took place last week and Allison Jean, the mother of Botham Jean received the Lady of Grace award. Jean’s son was shot and killed last month inside of his Dallas apartment by officer Amber Guyger.

According to The Christian Post, Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton gave the award to Jean. She delivered an unforgettable emotional speech that brought many to tears including T.D. Jakes wife, Serita Jakes. From the beginning all the way to the end Jean was strong with every word she spoke. She said, “When I received the email from lady Serita Jakes informing that I would be honored with the Lady of Grace award for the attitude which I displayed following my son’s death, I pondered long and hard about receiving it. This has been a most trying period for my family. The year 2018 dealt us challenges of health, accident, unemployment and now this deadly blow of my beloved son Botham.”

In the video you can see Serita shake her head as she listened to Jean and even wipe a tear. Jean has been through so much this year, but finds strength through the word of God and prayer by so many that surround her. She said, “The words of Brother Paul in I Corinthians 12:9 resonates when he said, ‘My grace is sufficient for you. For my strength is made perfect in weakness.’ I’m therefore humbled by this outpouring of recognition during this most grievous time and I wish to thank Rev. T.D. Jakes and lady Serita Jakes and the administration of Potter’s House ministries for such an honor bestowed upon me.” During this conference Jean received $10,000 to help her with seeking just for her son.

