CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Serita Jakes Tears Up As Botham Jean’s Mother Talks About Finding Strength After Her Son Was Murdered [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
MegaFest 2017 - 'Woman Thou Art Loosed' Opening Session

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Every year Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class is held to bring women together to talk about God, entrepreneurship and so much more. The conference took place last week and Allison Jean, the mother of Botham Jean received the Lady of Grace award. Jean’s son was shot and killed last month inside of his Dallas apartment by officer Amber Guyger.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to The Christian Post, Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton gave the award to Jean. She delivered an unforgettable emotional speech that brought many to tears including T.D. Jakes wife, Serita Jakes. From the beginning all the way to the end Jean was strong with every word she spoke. She said, “When I received the email from lady Serita Jakes informing that I would be honored with the Lady of Grace award for the attitude which I displayed following my son’s death, I pondered long and hard about receiving it. This has been a most trying period for my family. The year 2018 dealt us challenges of health, accident, unemployment and now this deadly blow of my beloved son Botham.”

 

SEE ALSO: Details Of Botham Jean’s Family Lawsuit Against Dallas Are Revealed

In the video you can see Serita shake her head as she listened to Jean and even wipe a tear. Jean has been through so much this year, but finds strength through the word of God and prayer by so many that surround her. She said, “The words of Brother Paul in I Corinthians 12:9 resonates when he said, ‘My grace is sufficient for you. For my strength is made perfect in weakness.’ I’m therefore humbled by this outpouring of recognition during this most grievous time and I wish to thank Rev. T.D. Jakes and lady Serita Jakes and the administration of Potter’s House ministries for such an honor bestowed upon me.” During this conference Jean received $10,000 to help her with seeking just for her son.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Rest In Power: Heartbreaking Photos And Video From Botham Jean’s Funeral

10 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Heartbreaking Photos And Video From Botham Jean’s Funeral

Continue reading Rest In Power: Heartbreaking Photos And Video From Botham Jean’s Funeral

Rest In Power: Heartbreaking Photos And Video From Botham Jean’s Funeral

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean in his own home on Thursday, September 6. She is currently free on bond. Today, Botham Jean was laid to rest. SEE ALSO: Black Pastor Praises Dallas Police Chief For How She Is Handling Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Home The service was held at Church of Christ in Richardson in Dallas, Texas. According to TIME.com, mayor Mike Rawlings and Police Chief U. Renee Hall were in attendance. The Dallas News reports, Dane Felicien, a family friend, said, “Botham Shem Jean was a fine man. And Botham Shem Jean deserves to be with Jesus.” See the photos and images from the service below:

Serita Jakes Tears Up As Botham Jean’s Mother Talks About Finding Strength After Her Son Was Murdered [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close