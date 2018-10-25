Erwin Brothers To Create Christian Film Company

We love to watch movies made by Pixar, Marvel and more, but imagine if there was a Christian version of those companies. The Christian Post reports that the Erwin brothers, Andy and Jon want to bring inspiring filmmakers in for this project. “I Can Only Imagine,” a Christian film made by the brothers was a blockbuster hit.

The film made $83 million and became one of the top-grossing independent films of 2018. In a recent interview, Jon mentioned that Hollywood is backing up this production company. He said, “Hollywood responds to success. That is the currency in Hollywood.” This filmmaking company will help spread the gospel and entertain many.

They’re looking forward to help upcoming directors and share their work with everyone in the world. Lionsgate will most likely distribute the films because they, “understand the faith-based market.” Jon said, “They really caught the vision. In my opinion, there’s never been a movie studio that’s this passionate and willing to dump these kind of resources behind faith movies. It’s truly an exciting time.” We can’t wait to see what the Erwin brothers have in store for us moviegoers.

