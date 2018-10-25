GRIFF Prayer: Trying To Return Losing Lottery Tickets [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 10.25.18
Like many of us GRIFF was left sad after finding out he didn’t hit the lottery. This week the Mega Millions ticket was worth $1.5 billion and so many went out to buy them. He also didn’t think it was right that someone from South Carolina won. GRIFF mentioned that just like we return items to Walmart and Target he tried to return his lottery tickets.

He went back to the gas station he bought them from and talked directly to the man that sold it to him. When GRIFF spoke to him the man couldn’t help but laugh. The worker wiped the tears from his eyes and all GRIFF could do was leave out mad. He’s still feeling some type of way about not winning the lottery.

GRIFF Prayer: Trying To Return Losing Lottery Tickets [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

