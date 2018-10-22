If you weren’t watching sports this weekend you missed out on some great games and a crazy fight. GRIFF spoke about it in his prayer and mentioned it taught a lot of us some valuable lessons. He mentioned that at the Lakers and Rockets game a fight broke out after Rajon Rondo spit on Chris Paul.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
GRIFF believes you should never spit in someones face, but especially of someone that is Black. He also talked about not putting your finger or mushing someone in the head. GRIFF has noticed over time that Black people like their space and doesn’t like when people invade it.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Discovering Words That Can Be Used Internationally [VIDEO]
We also saw a David and Goliath moment while watching Purdue battle Ohio State. Purdue ended up winning the game and so many were shocked. GRIFF mentioned that you can’t dismiss the underdog teams.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer For TJ’s Pet Scooter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: No More Cable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Deitrick Haddon Pens Three Songs On Usher’s New Album, ‘A’
- 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo
- Kirk Franklin’s Biological Father Passes Away
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
Must-See Photos From Dove Awards 2018
Must-See Photos From Dove Awards 2018
1.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9.Source:Getty 9 of 15
10.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13.Source:Getty 13 of 15
14.Source:Getty 14 of 15
15.Source:Getty 15 of 15
GRIFF’s Prayer: Lessons We Learned Over The Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com