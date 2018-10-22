GRIFF’s Prayer: Lessons We Learned Over The Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

If you weren’t watching sports this weekend you missed out on some great games and a crazy fight. GRIFF spoke about it in his prayer and mentioned it taught a lot of us some valuable lessons. He mentioned that at the Lakers and Rockets game a fight broke out after Rajon Rondo spit on Chris Paul.

GRIFF believes you should never spit in someones face, but especially of someone that is Black. He also talked about not putting your finger or mushing someone in the head. GRIFF has noticed over time that Black people like their space and doesn’t like when people invade it.

We also saw a David and Goliath moment while watching Purdue battle Ohio State. Purdue ended up winning the game and so many were shocked. GRIFF mentioned that you can’t dismiss the underdog teams.

