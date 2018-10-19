CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Do You Know A Queen Who Is A Cancer Survivor? Nominate Them For A Living Room Makeover!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Do you know someone who is deserving of a home makeover? Well look no further, 105.3 and QC Furniture Galleria wants to give a Queen Who Rocks a living room makeover!

All you have to is register and nominate someone who has survived cancer and tell us why in a 100 words or less why your Queen deserves a living room makeover!

Contest ends October 31st!

Do You Know A Queen Who Is A Cancer Survivor? Nominate Them For A Living Room Makeover! was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 4 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 4 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close