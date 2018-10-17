CLOSE
Find Your Unclaimed Money

Every year the North Carolina State Treasurer’s Office reports millions of dollars in unclaimed money that may be owed to you.   This year it’s about $711 Million.  The NC State Treasurer have set up at the NC State fair to give you a chance to stop by their booth to see if you or family members may be due some money.

Just in case you can’t make it out to the State Fair… here’s the link

FIND OUT IF YOU HAVE MONEY IN THE STATE’S UNCLAIMED FUND

