Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Smith And  Pastor Shirley Caesar Talk About Aretha Franklin And Unreleased Song Called Friends {VIDEO}

0 reads
Leave a comment
Pastor Shirley Caesar

Source: Victoria/C.McGraw / Victoria/C.McGraw

Pastor Shirley Caesar sits down with Jerry Smith in celebration of her “35th +” birthday. She recalls her friendship with the late Aretha Franklin and how they came together to be on an exclusive hit called “FRIENDS” created before the home-going of the Queen Of Soul.This project was originally set to have the late Ray Charles that passed in 2004.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Pastor Caesar remembers how a young Aretha would sing at church and her father would be so lifted by her voice. The two had a great friendship and they confided in one another as friends do. The song came together in two different cities, but the as Pastor Shirley Caesar explains and the feeling you get when you get to listen to “Friends”; “It’s like she’s still here”.

She recalls the 9 hour home-going that the world watched on television. The pink Cadillacs and service were truly set for a Queen. “Even the Queen of England , could not have been honored even greater. They would have horses and chariots , but honey Aretha had Cadillacs”.

PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
31 photos

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Aretha Franklin , Durham , Jerry Smith , Pastor Shirley Caesar , Raleigh , Shirley Caesar

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 3 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 3 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close