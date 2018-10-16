EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Smith And  Pastor Shirley Caesar Talk About Aretha Franklin And Unreleased Song Called Friends {VIDEO}

Pastor Shirley Caesar sits down with Jerry Smith in celebration of her “35th +” birthday. She recalls her friendship with the late Aretha Franklin and how they came together to be on an exclusive hit called “FRIENDS” created before the home-going of the Queen Of Soul.This project was originally set to have the late Ray Charles that passed in 2004.

Pastor Caesar remembers how a young Aretha would sing at church and her father would be so lifted by her voice. The two had a great friendship and they confided in one another as friends do. The song came together in two different cities, but the as Pastor Shirley Caesar explains and the feeling you get when you get to listen to “Friends”; “It’s like she’s still here”.

She recalls the 9 hour home-going that the world watched on television. The pink Cadillacs and service were truly set for a Queen. “Even the Queen of England , could not have been honored even greater. They would have horses and chariots , but honey Aretha had Cadillacs”.

