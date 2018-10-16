Walmart To Deliver in Raleigh Area Starting October 18

Good news for Walmart shoppers! Starting October 18, 2018 the store is rolling out a new grocery delivery service in the Raleigh area. There is no long-term subscription required and they will deliver a wide range of products.

Walmart is partnering with the Postmates delivery service to deliver the orders so if Postmates delivers in your area, there is a good chance that you will be able to use the new Walmart delivery service.

Here’s how it works:

* Enter the zip code for delivery location and you will see if that area is eligible for delivery. Then you will enter your full address.

* Once you have confirmed that they will deliver to the address you entered, order your groceries, non-food items, toys and more from the many available departments.

* After completing your order, you will see the total including a $9.95 delivery fee and you will pay the total online at that point. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door. You will also pick your 1-hour delivery window when you place the order.

* Once you have completed the order and paid for it, a Walmart associate will shop for the products you ordered. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by their freshness guarantee.

* Then a Postmates employee will pick up the order at Walmart and deliver it to the destination you entered when you placed the order.

* You can use this service for delivery to your home, place of business, or other location, as long as Postmates delivers to that area.

According to Walmart, shoppers will get the same everyday low prices found in stores if you order online. However, you will not be able to use coupons for the individual products at this time.

This service is already available in Durham and Chapel Hill. By the end of the year, Walmart has plans to roll out Online Grocery Delivery to 100 metro areas. This service is an extension of Walmart’s curbside pickup service, which is already available at 10 stores in the Raleigh metro area right now.

Click here for more information

