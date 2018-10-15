Tamar Braxton On Abuse Coming Up On ‘Iylana’: “I Was Blindsided” [EXCLUSIVE]

10.15.18
Tamar Braxton‘s life has been in headlines from family drama to marriage and more. Tamar sits with The Madd Hatta Morning Show and breaks it all down from how she dealt with getting blindsided by Iylana on Fix My Life, the devastating family secret that made her react, her current dating life, her foundation, what the Redemption of a Dogg stage play means to her and more.

“I had to,” Braxton says of speaking up about the sexual abuse. “We had a family meeting when we shot the Braxtons … the point of the matter is, we were shooting the show and I didn’t know that part was going to be talked about it. As a matter of fact, I never talked about it.”

She continued, “Nobody had a conversation with me about it. I was completely blindsided. Although that happened to me, I don’t look at myself as a victim. I look at myself as victorious. Now I turned that situation into helping people, helping people who don’t have a platform and who don’t have a voice.”

