‘Black Panther 2’: Ryan Coogler Plans to Begin Writing In 2019

It’s no doubt that Ryan Coogler excelled as the writer-director of “Black Panther,” making the Marvel superhero the movie event of 2018 back in February. The movie gained critical acclaim, awards discussion this fall and $1.3 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

It’s truly a no-brainer to have Coogler return in the same roles for “Black Panther 2,” according to USA TODAY a person familiar with the film project, but not authorized to speak publicly about it, confirmed his return.

The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news of signing, says the plan is for Coogler to write the script next year with an eye to start production in either late 2019 or early 2020.

The “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station” director Coogler is a hot sought after Hollywood writer, developing the drama “Wrong Answer” with “Black Panther” star and frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan. Coogler also is executive producing LeBron James’ “Space Jam” sequel and “Creed 2.”

There are not many firm details about the secretive project “Black Panther” sequel, not even an official title – which will be announced to much fanfare at a Disney fan event in the future. Marvel and parent company Disney have not set a release date.

