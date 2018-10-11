CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Calls For Student Safety Grow As San Francisco Schools Test Water For Lead

The California city is the latest to battle substantial levels of lead in water after Detroit Public Schools had a crisis.

1 reads
Leave a comment

One school district was working to combat lead in drinking water that poses health risks to students, and it’s not located in Michigan. San Francisco school officials have found that several of their learning spaces have water with lead levels that exceed state and federal standards.

RELATED: Where’ The Outrage? These Detroit Students Don’t Have Clean Drinking Water In Their Schools

The announcement came after Detroit Public Schools, a largely Black district, had to shut off water in several of its spaces over a lead scare in August.

In San Francisco, a round of testing revealed that six of out of 136 district schools exceeded federal standards, which say that lead concentrations in drinking water must be below 15 parts per billion, KGO-TV, an ABC-owned television station, reported. Calpirs, a consumer watchdog group, offered a breakdown: Sixty-five schools had less than one part per billion; 66 schools found they had between one and five parts per billion; and 16 schools had lead levels at more than five parts per billions. The numbers showed that most schools met the standards. However, mounting pressures and concerns over schools that were exceeding standards has led to the district working on safety measures to lower the lead levels.

The San Francisco school district was predominantly made up of non-white students, neighboring to Oakland, which is largely Black and part of the Bay area, according to a San Francisco Unified School District report. Oakland also had lead testing in its public schools.

With the lead testing, arguments about the state and federal standards being outdated that were fueling more concerns. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that lead levels be below or at one part per billion — a standard that only 65 of the 136 San Francisco schools were meeting.

San Francisco Unified, saying that the lead levels were due to old pipes and plumbing, quickly expanded its water testing, flushed all pipes and installed filters in most schools to address issues. The district was relying on its plan and further testing as other cities like Detroit and Flint, Michigan, were still struggling with lead water contamination.

SEE ALSO:

Lawyers Amend Civil Suit Against Daniel Holtzclaw As New Victim Emerges

Photos: Hurricane Michael Slams Into The Florida Panhandle As Southeast US Braces

Global Citizen Week: The Spirit Of A Movement

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

5 photos Launch gallery

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

Continue reading International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

On Oct. 11 — which marks International Day Of The Girl — the nation is celebrating the lives, talents and achievements of girls and young women across the globe. There are several young, gifted African American girls that have made a lasting impression. RELATED: #BlackGirlMagic: 11-Year-Old Flint Activist Gets Her Own Doll These girls have made it their business to be achievers, activists and agents of social change. They come from many places, are different ages and have had different experiences. However, they are all dedicated to some kind of cause or human rights issue. They are all driven to fight for freedom of some sort. They are all #BlackGirlMagic. One of these girls is Naomi Wadler, an 11-year-old activist who became a strong voice for gun control this year. Her speech at the March For Our Lives in March struck a chord with those affected by gun violence, particularly African Americans who have long dealt with the crisis. “I am here to acknowledge the African American girls whose stories do not make the front pages of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” she said during her memorable speech. Here are a few of the Black girls who are magic and fighting for a free world.  

Calls For Student Safety Grow As San Francisco Schools Test Water For Lead was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 week ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 3 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close