List Of School Closing Due To Hurricane Michael

The following schools are closed today due to the concerns of Tropical Storm Michael affecting North Carolina.

Alamance Burlington Schools Caswell County Schools Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Chatham County Schools Clinton City Schools Cumberland Co Schools Durham Public Schools Edgecombe County Schools Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early on Thursday Harnett County Schools Hoke County Schools Johnston County Schools Lee County Schools Lenoir County Schools Closed on Thursday Delayed 2 Hours on Friday Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closing at 1:00 PM on Thursday Montgomery County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Thursday Moore County Schools Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closing 3 Hours Early on Thursday Orange County Schools Person County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Thursday Robeson Co Public Schools Sampson County Schools Vance County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Thursday Wake County Public Schools Warren County Schools Wayne County Schools Wilson County Schools Closed on Thursday Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

