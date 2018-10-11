List Of School Closing Due To Hurricane Michael

8 reads Leave a comment
The following schools are closed today due to the concerns of Tropical Storm Michael affecting North Carolina.
CLICK HERE to get the full list including Charter schools from WRAL.
|Alamance Burlington Schools
|Caswell County Schools
|Chapel Hill/Carr Schools
|Chatham County Schools
|Clinton City Schools
|Cumberland Co Schools
|Durham Public Schools
|Edgecombe County Schools
|Franklin County Schools
|Granville County Schools
|Halifax County Schools
|Closing 2 Hours Early on Thursday
|Harnett County Schools
|Hoke County Schools
|Johnston County Schools
|Lee County Schools
|Lenoir County Schools
|Closed on Thursday
Delayed 2 Hours on Friday
|Mecklenburg Co VA Schools
|Closing at 1:00 PM on Thursday
|Montgomery County Schools
|Closed, Opt. Workday on Thursday
|Moore County Schools
|Nash/Rocky Mount Schools
|Closing 3 Hours Early on Thursday
|Orange County Schools
|Person County Schools
|Closed, Opt. Workday on Thursday
|Robeson Co Public Schools
|Sampson County Schools
|Vance County Schools
|Closed, Opt. Workday on Thursday
|Wake County Public Schools
|Warren County Schools
|Wayne County Schools
|Wilson County Schools
|Closed on Thursday
Delayed 2 Hours on Friday
