List Of School Closing Due To Hurricane Michael

The following schools are closed today due to the concerns of Tropical Storm Michael affecting North Carolina.

CLICK HERE to get the full list including Charter schools from WRAL.

Alamance Burlington Schools
Caswell County Schools
Chapel Hill/Carr Schools
Chatham County Schools
Clinton City Schools
Cumberland Co Schools
Durham Public Schools
Edgecombe County Schools
Franklin County Schools
Granville County Schools
Halifax County Schools Closing 2 Hours Early on Thursday
Harnett County Schools
Hoke County Schools
Johnston County Schools
Lee County Schools
Lenoir County Schools Closed on Thursday

Delayed 2 Hours on Friday
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closing at 1:00 PM on Thursday
Montgomery County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Thursday
Moore County Schools
Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closing 3 Hours Early on Thursday
Orange County Schools
Person County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Thursday
Robeson Co Public Schools
Sampson County Schools
Vance County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Thursday
Wake County Public Schools
Warren County Schools
Wayne County Schools
Wilson County Schools Closed on Thursday

Delayed 2 Hours on Friday
Hurricane Michael , school closings , Tropical Storm Michael

