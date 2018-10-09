Radio One Exclusive
This Woman’s Life Was Changed Forever At Praise In The Park 2018 [Exclusive Video]

Nissan South Big Blessing | Praise In The Park 2018

Source: Candace Hight / Radio One

Sometimes God gives his blessings when you least expect it. At Praise In The Park 2018 he did just that when Nissan South of Morrow picked their Nissan South Big Blessing winner in front of thousands of people.

Check out the video below as Mrs. Jackson was blessed with not only a Brand new Nissan, but also free gas and insurance for a year! God is good!!

This Woman’s Life Was Changed Forever At Praise In The Park 2018 [Exclusive Video] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

