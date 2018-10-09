This Woman’s Life Was Changed Forever At Praise In The Park 2018 [Exclusive Video]

Sometimes God gives his blessings when you least expect it. At Praise In The Park 2018 he did just that when Nissan South of Morrow picked their Nissan South Big Blessing winner in front of thousands of people.

Check out the video below as Mrs. Jackson was blessed with not only a Brand new Nissan, but also free gas and insurance for a year! God is good!!

