Danielle Spencer Fights For Life After Emergency Brain Surgery

Haywood Nelson

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer / Getty

 

Dee from the sitcom “What’s Happening” is now recovering from an emergency surgery to stop bleeding in her brain.

Danielle Spencer’s friends are claiming a successful outcome and have started a GoFundMe Page that will assist in the long recovery, treatment, medications and her stay in rehab again.

There is no exact word on her latest condition or how long her recovery will take.

Spencer was in an accident 41 years ago that claimed the life of her step-father and placed her in a coma for 3 weeks.

Read more at EURWEB.com

 

