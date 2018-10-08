We’re Keeping An Eye On Hurricane Michael…Here’s The Latest

There’s a hurricane that appears to be headed our direction. Here’s the latest from ABC11.

As the devastation of Hurricane Florence is still causing major issues. Hurricane Michael has the Carolinas on high alert.

What We Know:

Michael has been upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane as of the 11 a.m. according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of now Michael has winds of 75 mph but could develop as a Category 3.

North Carolina and The Triangle may reach 3 inches of rain, beginning Wednesday

Central North Carolina could experience winds of 40-60 mph.

