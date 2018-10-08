CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

We’re Keeping An Eye On Hurricane Michael…Here’s The Latest

7 reads
Leave a comment
National Hurricane Center Monitors Hurricane, Forming Storm In Atlantic

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

There’s a hurricane that appears to be headed our direction. Here’s the latest from ABC11.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As the devastation of Hurricane Florence is still causing major issues. Hurricane Michael has the Carolinas on high alert.

What We Know:

  • Michael has been upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane as of the 11 a.m. according to the National Hurricane Center.
  • As of now Michael has winds of 75 mph but could develop as a Category 3.
  • North Carolina and The Triangle may reach 3 inches of rain, beginning Wednesday
  • Central North Carolina could experience winds of 40-60 mph.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Latest…

We’re Keeping An Eye On Hurricane Michael…Here’s The Latest was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 6 days ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close