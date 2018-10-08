David & Tamela Mann Talk About Marriage, Memoir And More….

The all talented couple are back at it… celebrating their marriage, new book, joint album, tour and more. Listen as they talk with Melissa Wade in the Water about it all.

The power couple are celebrating their 30-year marriage with the release of their new memoir, Us Against the World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family available November 13, 2018 (W Publishing/Harper Collins). In their new memoir, the couple candidly shares an inspiring, funny, and up-close look at their lives while offering hope and practical advice for building a strong relationship, marriage and family.

This Christmas, David and Tamela are Executive Producers and stars of the TV One original film, “Merry Wish-mas,” premiering on December 2. Directed by award-winning actress, director and producer Terri J. Vaughn, this feel-good romantic comedy revolves around Kenni, who has avoided the annual holiday trip to her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina for years. While she is hoping for the best, as with any family, there are unresolved issues lingering that could make the holiday not so bright. The movie also stars Kim Fields, Towanda Braxton and rapper Yung Joc.

About the Album:

FIRST EVER ALBUM TOGETHER.

Us Against the World: The Love Project is a soulful 10-song R&B musical collaboration from the creative spouses about resilient and enduring love. All the songs were inspired by the stories they included in their new book. The album, brimming with David and Tamela’s vocal chemistry, features six duets, Tamela taking a solo spin on two tracks and David singing the remaining two. Each song shares a facet of the couple’s journey – from the most exhilarating happy moments to the challenges that inevitably test a long-standing union, and closes with a track about their three decades of love and commitment. Fans will get to hear new songs from the project on the Manns’ fall tour.

The Manns- Key Dates

“Us Against The World Mann FamilyTour: 10/11- 11/11

“Us Against The World” Album Release Date: 11/09

“Us Against The World” Book Release Date: 11/13

“Merry Wish Mas” Premiere Date (TV One): 12/2

