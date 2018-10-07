CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Jonathan McReynolds Is Proof Gospel Music Is In Good Hands [Exclusive Video]

Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park

Source: Candace Hight / Radio One

Jonathan McReynolds is no question a superstar in the gospel music world, but he is proving time and time again that his music transcends genres. At Praise in the Park 2018 he performed his hit song, Cycles,” plus a few more songs that had the crowd in worship the entire time. Check out that video below…

Jonathan McReynolds Is Proof Gospel Music Is In Good Hands [Exclusive Video] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

