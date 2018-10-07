Jonathan McReynolds is no question a superstar in the gospel music world, but he is proving time and time again that his music transcends genres. At Praise in the Park 2018 he performed his hit song, Cycles,” plus a few more songs that had the crowd in worship the entire time. Check out that video below…

Jonathan McReynolds On Stage At Praise In The Park 2018 #PTIP18 16 photos Launch gallery Jonathan McReynolds On Stage At Praise In The Park 2018 #PTIP18 1. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 1 of 16 2. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 2 of 16 3. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 3 of 16 4. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 4 of 16 5. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 5 of 16 6. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 6 of 16 7. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 7 of 16 8. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 8 of 16 9. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 9 of 16 10. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 10 of 16 11. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 11 of 16 12. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 12 of 16 13. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 13 of 16 14. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 14 of 16 15. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 15 of 16 16. Jonathan McReynolds Praise In The Park Source:Radio One 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Jonathan McReynolds On Stage At Praise In The Park 2018 #PTIP18 Jonathan McReynolds On Stage At Praise In The Park 2018 #PTIP18

Jonathan McReynolds Is Proof Gospel Music Is In Good Hands [Exclusive Video] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com