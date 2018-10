1K Phew Proposes To His Girlfriend On Stage At Praise In The Park 2018 #PITP18

1K Phew took the stage at Praise In The Park 2018 and surprised everybody when he pulled his girlfriend of 7 years on stage, dropped to one knee and proposed. The crowd went crazy when she said yes. Check the video below…

