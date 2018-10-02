Local HBCU College Football Schedule For The Weekend Of October 4th – 8th

0 reads Leave a comment
Are you ready for some football? Below is the local HBCU and teams of interest college football schedule for this weekend. I hope your team wins!
10/6/18
Johnson C. Smith vs. Winston Salem State University @ 1:00 P.M.
Shaw vs. Fayetteville State @ 1:00 P.M.
Catawaba vs. Albany State @ 1:30 P.M.
Livingstone vs. St Augustine’s @ 1:30 P.M. (Homecoming)
NC Central vs. Howard @ 2:00 P.M.
Elizabeth State at Howard @ 2:00 P.M.
Chowan vs. Bowie State @ 6:00 P.M.
Local Teams of Interest
10/6/18
ECU at Temple @ 12:00 noon
NC State vs. Boston College @ 12:30 P.M.
Elon at James Madison @ 1:30 P.M.
UNC vs. Virginia Tech @ 7:00 P.M.
Duke – Bye Week
