Local HBCU College Football Schedule For The Weekend Of October 4th – 8th

Are you ready for some football? Below is the local HBCU and teams of interest college football schedule for this weekend. I hope your team wins!

10/6/18

Johnson C. Smith vs. Winston Salem State University @ 1:00 P.M.

Shaw vs. Fayetteville State @ 1:00 P.M.

Catawaba vs. Albany State @ 1:30 P.M.

Livingstone vs. St Augustine’s @ 1:30 P.M. (Homecoming)

NC Central vs. Howard @ 2:00 P.M.

Elizabeth State at Howard @ 2:00 P.M.

Chowan vs. Bowie State @ 6:00 P.M.

Local Teams of Interest

10/6/18

ECU at Temple @ 12:00 noon

NC State vs. Boston College @ 12:30 P.M.

Elon at James Madison @ 1:30 P.M.

UNC vs. Virginia Tech @ 7:00 P.M.

Duke – Bye Week

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: