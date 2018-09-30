CLOSE
Local Woman Admits To Shooting Her Husband

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office a Cameron woman admits that she shot her husband after he forced his way into her home carrying a gun and assaulted her and a young female.

On Saturday at 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 160 block of Ramona Collins Ct. in Cameron. The husband Jeffrey Hooks, 60, is charged with breaking and entering to terrorize and two counts of assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun.

It was reported that Hooks was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds and remains in serious condition. According to deputies it is believed that the two do not live together. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

 

