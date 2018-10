A woman’s body that was found in the 300 block of W. 11th Street in Siler City early Saturday is being investigated by the police. Around 4:30 a.m. police responded to a call about an unresponsive woman, a person of interest has been identified according to officials. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Dean Johnson of the Siler City Police Department at 919-742-5626.

SOURCE: wral.com

