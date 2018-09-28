Local Raleigh Teacher Featured On Time Magazine Cover

A local Raleigh teacher is featured on the cover of Time Magazine’s latest issue. Nashonda Cooke is one of three people who talks about the latest educators movement for more pay.

Nashonda Cooke is a 20-year veteran of North Carolina schools who left Durham Public Schools last year for a teaching job in Wake County and better pay.

Prior to the teacher rally this Spring in downtown Raleigh,

Cooke wrote a blog post that caught the attention of Time magazine prior to attending the teachers rally in downtown Raleigh in the spring and over the summer she continued conversation with the magazine.

Cooke will also be featured in an interview with “Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell” on Monday morning.

Read more at ABC11.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: